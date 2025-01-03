Myles Garrett Says He'd Prefer Playing Spoiler Against Ravens to Personal Accolade
The Cleveland Browns may have had an awful 2024, but defensive end Myles Garrett has been his usual dominant self.
In 16 games this season, Garrett has sacked the opposing quarterback 14 times—the most in the NFL. He enters the Browns' season finale against the Baltimore Ravens tied with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the lead, and his first NFL title in the category is well within sight.
However, Garrett indicated to reporters Thursday that the chance to play spoiler for a divisional rival outweighs the prestige a sack title would convey.
"I’d rather upset [the Ravens] and mess up their playoff hopes. And if the sack title comes along with that, great," Garrett said. "Definitely going to do what I can to be disruptive and take (Lamar Jackson) out of the game as much as possible. If (the sack title) comes along with it, outstanding. But at the end of the day, I want to win.”
Baltimore can clinch its second straight AFC North title Saturday with a win or a tie, or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or a tie against the Bengals.