Myles Garrett Responds to Lions OC Saying Browns 'Haven't Seen Run Game Like Theirs'
Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was extremely complimentary of the Browns defense during his media availability on Thursday, noting the unit's speed, relentlessness, and strong defensive front. But after doing so, Morton may have also given Cleveland's unit some bulletin board material.
When told that the Browns were yielding just 57.3 rushing yards per game through three weeks, Morton emphasized how well the Lions' offensive line is playing right now.
"Well I think this, I'm going back to us," Morton said. "The last few weeks, our front—we're moving guys. I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet..."
One Browns reporter informed All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett of Morton's comment.
"He's entitled to his opinion," Garrett said. "He hasn't seen a defensive front like ours. He's entitled to say what he wants. We have the privilege to see who's right. And I think it will be a battle of idealogies. I think our DC [Defensive coordinator] also has some things to say and we have to be the ones to put it into action. So we have to meet and see who's right."
The battle in the trenches figures to be one that will ultimately decide the contest when the Lions' unstoppable force of a running game meets the Browns' immovable object of a run defense. Cleveland is coming off of a stunning Week 3 upset of the heavily-favored Packers, in which the stout defense stymied the Green Bay offense for four quarters.
The Browns will need a repeat performance against the Lions' high-octane offense to emerge with a victory in Week 4.