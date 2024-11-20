Myles Garrett Takes Smug Shot at T.J. Watt Ahead of Browns-Steelers Game
Divisional rivalry matchups in the NFL tend to come with flared feelings and heightened emotions, and the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Thursday Night Football will be no exception.
Browns star Myles Garrett spoke to reporters during a mid-week media session ahead of the testy matchup, and he was all smiles when discussing Steelers’ T.J. Watt coming in second in the Defensive Player of the Year race last season.
Garrett was specifically asked about Watt’s negative reaction on social media, to which the Browns pass-rusher gave his blunt opinions on the matter.
“I’ve never complained about the trophy not being in my house,” Garrett said. “And vice versa. He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about it going to me. We just gon’ play the game, I don’t play against T.J. and he don’t play against me, but we have a plan to go out and do what we’re supposed to, win the game and dominate on defense. It’s up for grabs this year, and we’ll see the best man win.”
“No, (Watt) didn't say nothing to me. He’s got to apologize to me when I see him,” Garrett added.
Last season, Garrett edged Watt 165-140 in DPOY voting, with Garrett earning 23 first-place votes to Watt’s 11 despite Watt recording more sacks (19 to 14) and tackles (68 to 42). Watt, who declined to attend the honors ceremony, suggested he was snubbed in a social media post.
“Nothing I’m not used to,” Watt wrote on X on Feb. 8.
This year, both Watt and Garrett have a hat to throw in the ring for the DPOY award, but Watt appears to have a leg up and is leading Garrett in nearly all defensive stat categories. The Browns (2-8) will host the Steelers (8-2) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.