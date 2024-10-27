Myles Garrett Stuns in 'Terminator' Halloween Costume Before Ravens Game
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the NFL King of Halloween, and this year is no different.
Garrett showed up to Huntington Bank Field on Sunday decked out in a full Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminator costume. He wore a mask made by a former Hollywood costume design team Mike Castro of Madness FX to create an identical face to Schwarzenegger's half-burned, half-robot looking face from the iconic movie. Garrett was unrecognizable with the mask on.
It's safe to say he is ready to use Schwarzenegger as an inspiration and bring the action against AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Garrett's dressed his yard up in years past for Halloween. Last year, he used a Jeepers Creepers theme and hung up pictures of NFL quarterbacks as his "victims." He showed up to his game that week as a Creeper, too. In 2022, though, Garrett went viral for his house display of a quarterback graveyard. He then dressed up as the "Quarterback Grim Reaper." He's pretty clever with his Halloween decorations and costumes.