Myles Garrett Thinks That Browns Trade Request Could Get Him to Super Bowl
In eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has gathered individual accolades in spades—four All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.
However, Garrett has played in just one postseason win—against the Pittsburgh Steelers way back in 2020. The Browns have never made it closer to the Super Bowl during Garrett's career than they did that year, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.
On Monday, Garrett made it publicly known that he wished to be traded, and on Sunday, he reiterated to Mike Greenberg on Sunday NFL Countdown that it had to do with his desire to win.
"I have a lot of love for Northeast Ohio and the community that brought me into the league," Garrett said. "I wanna get to contending and winning playoff games and having a chance to be in games like today."
Cleveland is one of four franchises—along with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars—that have never made the Super Bowl. Virtually all of the Browns' considerable championship history—four NFL titles and four titles in the rival AAFC—predates the game's establishment in 1967.
Despite the glut of talent that has churned through Cleveland since Garrett arrived in 2017, the team has not been able to find sustained success.