Najee Harris Laughs Off Zaire Franklin's Trash Talk After Colts' Win Over Steelers
Najee Harris isn't sweating Zaire Franklin's opinions.
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back laughed off Franklin's criticisms after the Indianapolis Colts topped Harris's team 27-24 over the weekend.
Harris flipped double birds at the crowd in Indianapolis and after the Colts beat the Steelers, Franklin called him soft on social media.
Franklin followed up on his podcast Wednesday saying, "I don’t really know that guy personally. I wouldn’t say I have personal feelings towards that guy, but what I will say, first of all he flipped the double birds to our fans. That’s the only thing I’m saying. That’s where I’m at with it … You flipping off my city. This is where we at … You flipping off my city coming in and then you going to go put up that type of performance, I’m gonna speak on that."
On Thursday, Harris responded by saying, "Great player. Was going back and forth at it all game. Competition man, it is what it is." He continued, "He's a great player ... I was laughing. Like, 'hey man, you won, you can say whatever you want.'"
That's a pretty refreshing response to some serious trash talk.
The Colts shut down Harris in Week 4. He had 13 rushes for 19 yards, while adding 54 yards on six catches. He has yet to score a touchdown this season and that drought was extended in Week 4.