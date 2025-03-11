Najee Harris Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chargers After Leaving Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers' backfield figures to look plenty different in 2025.
The team parted ways with Gus Edwards, and J.K. Dobbins is a free agent, leaving the running back position as an area of need for the team in free agency.
On Monday, the Chargers agreed to a deal with former Steelers running back Najee Harris, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is for one year and is worth up to $9.25 million.
Harris, 27, has never missed a game in his NFL career. He's started all 17 games in each of the last four seasons for the Steelers, and has recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards each year. In 2024, he recorded 1,043 yards on 263 carries and scored six touchdowns. He has 28 rushing touchdowns and six receiving scores in 68 games in his career.
Harris is a former first-round pick out of the University of Alabama, and made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season in 2021.