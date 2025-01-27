Nate Burleson Wants Fans to Ignore the Narrative and Enjoy the Chiefs’ Success
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. Again.
Kansas City has now played in seven consecutive AFC championship games and have won five of the last six. They've won three of the last five Super Bowls and if they win this one, it will be their third in a row and fourth in six years.
Some people are sick of them, much like they might have been sick of watching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots win at a similar rate. If you're not a fan of the Chiefs, or insurance commercials, it makes perfect sense.
However, CBS' Nate Burleson says that shouldn't be the case and in fact, it actually isn't. Don't fall for the narrative.
"If you're not a Chiefs fan, that's okay," said Burleson, "but resist the urge to fall for the narrative that we're tired of seeing them win. That we might be fatigued of watching K.C. go the Super Bowl over and over again. You are witnessing greatness and just be happy that you are alive to be there to see it."
Two things can be true. We are witnessing greatness, but not everyone has to like it.