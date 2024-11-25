SI

NBC's Mike Tirico Reveals He Called 'Sunday Night Football' With a Torn Achilles

Karl Rasmussen

Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico in the booth for NBC's Sunday Night Football in Week 12
Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico in the booth for NBC's Sunday Night Football in Week 12 / Screenshot via Awful Announcing on X
Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth were in the booth as usual for NBC's broadcast of Sunday Night Football in Week 12 as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Los Angeles Rams. Tirico, however, could be seen with a medical boot on his left leg.

During the game, Tirico revealed that he'd sustained an injury to his left Achilles on Monday, but planned to continue calling games until the end of the 2024 season.

"Tell America," Collinsworth told Tirico.

"Tore my Achilles. I'm okay," said Tirico. "Gonna keep going, make it through the season."

In the booth, Tirico could be seen resting his injured leg on a box, not letting the usually season-ending injury impact his ability to call the primetime game. Impeccable dedication from the 57-year-old.

Tirico has a busy schedule ahead of him, too. He'll be back in the booth on Thanksgiving for the NBC broadcast of the clash between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field, where he'll be pushing through the pain and simultaneously battling the chilly temperatures in Wisconsin.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

