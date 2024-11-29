NBC Will Produce 'Madden'-Themed Alternate Broadcast of Upcoming Texans-Chiefs Game
If you've ever watched an NFL game and wondered what it would look like through the lens of Madden NFL Football, NBC will soon have the game for you.
NBC will produce an alternate broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs' Dec. 21 game against the Houston Texans based on the venerable video-game franchise, the network announced Thursday night.
That broadcast will air on Peacock; NBC will air the traditional broadcast, which will kick off at 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of December.
"Blending video game elements and live action, the stream will be an immersive, data-powered live football experience that injects Madden NFL’s unique brand elements as animated overlays," NBC said in its release.
NBC's Paul Burmeister will call the game alongside former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert, profesional Madden player Henry Leverette, and former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco. Both Benkert and Ochocinco are avid Madden players.