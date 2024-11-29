SI

NBC Will Produce 'Madden'-Themed Alternate Broadcast of Upcoming Texans-Chiefs Game

The video game-themed broadcast will air on Peacock.

Patrick Andres

Patrick Mahomes runs the ball during the Chiefs' 30–27 win over the Panthers on Nov. 24, 2024.
Patrick Mahomes runs the ball during the Chiefs' 30–27 win over the Panthers on Nov. 24, 2024. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you've ever watched an NFL game and wondered what it would look like through the lens of Madden NFL Football, NBC will soon have the game for you.

NBC will produce an alternate broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs' Dec. 21 game against the Houston Texans based on the venerable video-game franchise, the network announced Thursday night.

That broadcast will air on Peacock; NBC will air the traditional broadcast, which will kick off at 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of December.

"Blending video game elements and live action, the stream will be an immersive, data-powered live football experience that injects Madden NFL’s unique brand elements as animated overlays," NBC said in its release.

NBC's Paul Burmeister will call the game alongside former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert, profesional Madden player Henry Leverette, and former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco. Both Benkert and Ochocinco are avid Madden players.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL