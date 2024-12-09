Netflix Adds Kay Adams, RG3 and Other Big Names to NFL Christmas Broadcast Team
In anticipation of Netflix’s first-ever Christmas Day NFL doubleheader, the streaming giant is hiring some big guns.
Netflix has brought on multiple high-profile NFL studio analysts for its Christmas broadcast team including former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, current ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, NFL Network analyst Manti Te’o and former NBC analyst Drew Brees, according to Front Office Sports. Kay Adams, who routinely conducts interviews with NFL players on the Up & Adams Show, is expected to lead studio coverage as a host.
The studio analysts will handle “the pre-game and post-game analysis as well as downtime between the two games,” FOS reports. On Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET while the Baltimore Ravens will play the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.
As for the game announcers, Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt will call Chiefs-Steelers while Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen will call Ravens-Texans. Netflix is also expected to have sideline reporters for both games.
Netflix agreed to a three-season deal with the NFL earlier this year, coughing up $150 million for the exclusive rights to stream the two NFL contests in 2024 and at least one Christmas Day game in 2025 and 2026, too.
The upcoming Christmas slate will mark the first time the streaming service will air an NFL game, but Netflix has previously dipped its toe into the world of football with its Quarterback and Receivers docuseries released in the last two years.