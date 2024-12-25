Netflix Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Historic TD With Perfect Taylor Swift Reference
It was a long time coming for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
Kelce cemented his place in franchise history on Wednesday, surpassing Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez as the player with the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs franchise history with 77.
Kelce reeled in the record-breaking 12-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then celebrated with a goalpost dunk in honor of Gonzalez. Kelce's score extended the Chiefs' lead to 29-10 with possession of the AFC No. 1 seed just half a quarter away.
Seconds after Kelce’s historic moment, as the Netflix cameras panned to the 35-year-old veteran, play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle dropped a cheeky Taylor Swift reference:
“I would say he was ready for it,” Eagle said, referring to Swift’s “...Ready For It?” track off her Reputation album.
Just the perfect cherry on top for a day the all-time great tight end will remember for quite a while.