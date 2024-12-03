Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary On Aaron Rodgers's Comeback From Achilles Injury
Aaron Rodgers's comeback season with the New York Jets hasn't quite gone to plan. The team sits at 3–9 and the 41-year-old has struggled throughout much of the campaign. While it's no longer a guarantee he sees out the remainder of the season as the starting quarterback, Rodgers figures to remain in the spotlight a while longer.
On Tuesday, Netflix officially released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary, Enigma, a three-part docuseries that focuses on Rodgers's recovery from the ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained on the opening drive of the 2023 NFL season in addition to offering some behind-the-scenes looks into his personal life.
Have a look at the trailer, which is quite an experience in and of itself:
The trailer features footage from very different aspects of Rodgers's life, showcasing his journey through football––both on the field and throughout his recovery from his Achilles injury, as well as his life outside of the sport, including his more spiritual side. There was even a snippet of a conversation he had with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in which they discussed Rodgers's potential future in politics.
Enigma will premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 17, at which point fans can get a glimpse behind the scenes of the life of one of the most polarizing figures in sports.