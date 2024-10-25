SI

Neuroscientist Chimes in on Tua Tagovailoa's Guardian Cap Decision

The Dolphins quarterback told reporters that he will not be wearing a guardian cap when he returns to action on Sunday vs. Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be wearing a guardian cap on his helmet when he returns to action on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be wearing a guardian cap on his helmet when he returns to action on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will return to action on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tagovailoa, who suffered yet another concussion earlier this season to add to his long history of head injuries, told the media earlier this week that he does not plan to wear a guardian cap, a cushion on top of his helmet designed to further protect players from head injuries.

Some criticized Tagovailoa's decision, especially considering his concussion history, but neuroscientist Chris Nowinski had his own take on the Dolphins quarterback's decision.

"Give Tua Tagovailoa a break on the Guardian Cap," Nowinski wrote in a post on X. "All 3 of his 2022 concussions were from falling back & his head striking the ground. Adding 14 ounces to his helmet would make head-to-ground impacts even more likely. Better off never hitting the ground vs. hitting it with a pad."

While the guardian cap has its benefits, it clearly has its limitations as well, especially when considering how Tagovailoa has historically become concussed.

Fans will be hoping for the best for Tagovailoa when he returns on Sunday (and beyond).

