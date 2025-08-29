New Cowboy Kenny Clark Had Nothing But Confident Quotes in First Dallas Presser
In all the hype around linebacking sensation Micah Parsons's move to Green Bay, it is easy to forget that three-time Pro Bowl tackle Kenny Clark—who was not the headline player of this deal—has moved to Dallas.
Even so, Clark doesn't seem to be thinking about it like that. Nor does he sound nervous about joining a new team just a week before the season begins. In fact, in his first presser as a Cowboy, Clark delivered confident quote after confident quote regarding what he brings to the table.
Asked something to the effect of "what do you have to say to fans who believe the Cowboys are now worse off with the trade?" Clark clapped back with the perfect vote of self-confidence.
"Just watch the film," he said, per summaries fromThe Athletic's Jon Machota and Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. “I don't do too much talking. My game speaks for itself. How anybody else feels or whatever the case may be, that’s not my concern. I’m here to play football and be a dawg. That’s what I do.”
Clark also sent a strong message to the Cowboys' fanbase, which may or may not have mixed feelings on the whole ordeal.
“You’re getting a football player," he said, per Harris. "You’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything. I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do.”
Such statements match what Clark had said previously, in a video from the Cowboys published early Friday afternoon.
"No nonsense, you're going to get a dawg, somebody that's just all about football," he said. "I'm here to ball. I'm here to be my best self. I feel like when I'm my best self, there's nobody messing with me. That's what I bring to the table, I'm here to play my a-- off."
A UCLA export, Clark has racked up 416 total tackles and 35 sacks across 140 games played. Last season, he had 37 total tackles, as well as one sack, two fumbles recovered and two passes defended. On Friday, he also told the media that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured him the trade wouldn't happen without him.