New Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer and Team Owners Want to Draft a Quarterback
The Trey Lance era may be over in Dallas. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News that the team would be looking to make some changes in the quarterback room this season with Lance and Cooper Rush hitting free agency.
Dak Prescott has at least three seasons remaining on his current contract and will be the highest paid player in the NFL this season with a salary of $47,750,000, but if the Jones family and the team's new coach has it their way, Prescott will be facing more competition this year than last. Via the Dallas Morning News:
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback coach Steve Shimko have mentioned to Jones they would like to select a quarterback in April to develop.
"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be.
“That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think.”
Most teams with a star quarterback on a huge contract would simply take a backup in the NFL draft without announcing that the coach wants to develop a new quarterback and qualify the statement by reminding everyone they just traded away a pick to get a guy they almost never put on the field.
In case you forgot, the Cowboys really did give up a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance after he did not see any playing time for the 49ers in 2023. Lance made three brief appearances for Dallas last season before starting the final meaningless game of the season for the Cowboys. The 49ers used the pick they got for Lance to draft Malik Mustapha who started 12 games at safety and was one of the few bright spots for the team as a rookie.
It should be fun to see when the Cowboys take a quarterback and then hear how they awkwardly justify filling their roster.