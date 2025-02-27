'New Heights' Confirms Travis Kelce's NFL Return With Funny 'Wolf of Wall Street' Edit
Travis Kelce is returning to the NFL for at least another season, as relayed to the world via a set of text messages shared with Pat McAfee on Thursday.
Given the magnitude of this decision, however, it would still be nice to hear the words from KillaTrav's mouth. And while we'll probably have to wait for the next episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast for the official official announcement, New Heights has held us all over with a hilarious Wolf of Wall Street social media edit that once again confirms McAfee's initial report. Just in case anyone was skeptical.
The (NSFW) video is a riff on a famous scene from the 2013 film, during which stockbroker Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) announces to his team that he is being forced to hang it up. Only as he's explaining this, he decides he's not going to do that at all.
The New Heights edit is that scene exactly, only it's Kelce's head superimposed onto DiCaprio's, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Jason Kelce, among others, pasted on top of the rapturous gaggle of employees.
This exact clip has become a popular way for athletes to announce that they're staying with their current club or continuing their professional career, so it's not like the New Heights team reinvented the wheel here. But considering the Chiefs and Kelce-specific additions, it was nonetheless a very funny and very fitting way to confirm this welcome news.
Onto season 13.