New NFL Films Clip Shows Moment Nick Sirianni Found His Parents After Super Bowl Win

This was awesome.

Mike Kadlick

What an awesome moment for Nick Sirianni. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's often organized chaos on the field following a team winning the Super Bowl, and the same was true after the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Upon being drenched with a Gatorade bath, shaking hands with opposing coach Andy Reid, and doing an interview with Fox Sports, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was finally able to wade through the crowd of executives, players, and media to find his parents—Fran and Amy.

NFL Films was able to capture the awesome moment and shared the video to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday:

"Nick, I'm so happy!" said his mother as they came together for a group hug. She later continued: "We're so proud of you. We love you so much."

"Couldn't be more proud," his father relayed. "Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord."

What an awesome moment for the Sirianni family.

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

