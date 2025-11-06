New Report Reveals Jets GM’s Classy Move Before Finalizing Sauce Gardner Trade
As the dust settles from Sauce Gardner's stunning move to the Colts at the NFL trade deadline, fans from both teams will continue to ask themselves, "Who won the trade?" It may be too early to answer that question just yet, and suffice to say a lot of Jets supporters aren't happy seeing their team get stripped down amid yet another rebuild.
A new report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer may warm some of their embittered hearts, though.
The morning of Gardner's trade, Jets general manager Darren Mougey planned to attend Jets legend Nick Mangold's funeral in New Jersey. Worried that news of Gardner's blockbuster deal would overshadow the somber event, Mougey asked the Colts for the trade to be kept quiet for a few hours until after the funeral services were over.
Here's that excerpt from Breer's article:
Then, with the trade at the finish line, Mougey had one more request.
The GM was headed for Nick Mangold’s funeral in the New Jersey suburbs later in the morning. He knew that the service would be filled with Jets people, both past and present, and the last thing he wanted was for everyone paying their respects to the beloved former New York center to have their phones buzzing in church. So he asked Ballard to keep their agreement under wraps for just a few more hours. Ballard quickly pledged to Mougey that he would.
What a classy gesture from the rookie Jets GM.
Following a busy trade deadline, plenty of doubts still loom over the Jets' organization, which historically owns a less-than-stellar track record of building a winning roster and hiring the right personnel. Still, it's nice to see Mougey figuratively tipping his cap to a beloved Jets icon while also confidently marching the Jets forward to what one can only hope is a brighter future.