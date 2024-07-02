New Report Reveals Why Aaron Rodgers Missed Jets' Mandatory Minicamp
Aaron Rodgers was the talk of the NFL last month when he missed the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp with an unexcused absence.
Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed Rodgers missing the practices were not excused.
“The second [absence] is Aaron,” Saleh said on June 11. “Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started, he’s been very good with communication, he’s been here the entire time. It’s unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated.”
SNY's Connor Hughes reported Monday that Rodgers was absent for the practices due to a planned trip to Egypt.
"While an unexcused absence, the team is not concerned that this will impact Rodgers's season," Hughes reported. "They wanted him at minicamp but were understanding of how important this trip was for him."
Rodgers was present during the Jets' voluntary part of the offseason during organized team activities. He scheduled the trip to Egypt while rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 last season and initially believed those dates wouldn't overlap with New York's offseason program.
According to NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano, Rodgers was fined $101,716 for missing all three days of mandatory minicamp.
Rodgers, entering his 20th NFL season, is looking to lead the Jets to the postseason for the first time since 2010.