New Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe Blew Away Teams With His Pre-Draft Interview Process
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was selected with the No. 92 pick of the NFL draft on Friday night by the Seattle Seahawks.
Milroe, who starred at Alabama, was perhaps the most athletic quarterback prospect in this year's draft. But it wasn't just the athleticism that intrigued scouts with Milroe, it was his pre-draft interview process.
"There were a lot of people that were pleasantly surprised at him," OnSI's Las Vegas Raiders writer Hondo Carpenter told the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast. "His answers were tremendous. His knowledge was extremely impressive. ...One of the teams asked Jalen Milroe a series of questions about what he was really good at. And then they said they asked him what he could get better at, and his answer was, 'How much time do you have?' And the guy goes, we're sitting there interviewing Jalen Milroe and he's telling us all the areas that he's working on right now."
Milroe is an accomplished deep ball thrower and one heck of an athlete. But there's no doubt his intermediate accuracy could use a bit of work, according to NFL scouts. Milroe was not afraid to talk about his blind spots when being interviewed by teams leading up to the draft.
"[A] team said to him, 'Are you not concerned pointing out those things to us that would concern us?' He basically said to them, I wasn't in the room, but basically said, 'You should be concerned with any guy that comes in this room, who hasn't played a down of NFL football and doesn't tell you that he has weaknesses or that he isn't working on them. Plus it's an insult because that means he doesn't think you know how to watch film,'" Carpenter added.
It's no wonder that guys like Nick Saban continue to speak glowingly of Milroe, even though Milroe would be the first to admit that he still has plenty to work on to become the quarterback he wants to be.