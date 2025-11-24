New Video Shows Aaron Rodgers Giving Middle Finger to People Before Steelers-Bears
Aaron Rodgers didn't play in Sunday's Steelers-Bears game in Chicago due to a left wrist injury but he was healthy enough to make some news before kickoff as he was seen flipping off some cameras while walking around Soldier Field.
The 41-year-old quarterback, who is in his first year with the Steelers, has had a lot of success against the Bears in Chicago but he was unable to help his team Sunday as Mason Rudolph and Co. came up short with a 31-28 loss that dropped Pittsburgh to 6-5 on the season.
But let's get back to that pregame bird flippage by Rodgers. Scott Van Pelt had some fun with the footage on SportsCenter on Sunday night:
We agree with Van Pelt on that one—there's really no need to pixel out a middle finger in the year 2025.
The bigger question is why would Rodgers make such a rude gesture to a group of people who are just doing their jobs and filming the legendary quarterback before a game?
Rodgers was later seen having a more tense exchange with Bears fans as he made his way to the Steelers' sideline.
There are no birds being flipped in this video, but there is some bad language. So consider yourselves warned on that front:
Aaron Rodgers Has Owned the Bears at Soldier Field
While Rodgers was unable to play in Sunday's game, he has had a ton of success in Chicago, going 12-3 against the Bears, with most of those wins coming during his playing days with the rival Packers.
In 2021 Rodgers had a moment that will likely live inside the head of Bears fans for quite some time as he yelled "I still own you!" after running in for a touchdown.
Rodgers has never been afraid, for better or worse, to share his thoughts on anything, which includes his ownership of the Bears.
On Sunday he apparently decided to let one of his fingers do the talking.
Steelers facing tough schedule down the stretch
Pittsburgh is now tied atop the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, who have have won five straight games.
Next up for the Steelers is a showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills this coming Sunday in Pittsburgh. We'll have to wait and see if Rodgers will be able to give it a go in that pivotal game.
The Steelers then face the Ravens at home for the first time this season on Dec. 7. Those two rivals will meet again in Baltimore on the final Sunday of the regular season.
Sandwiched between those games are matchups with the Dolphins (Dec. 15), Lions (Dec. 21), and Browns (Dec. 28).