New Video Reveals Supportive Advice Jonathan Taylor Gave to Bijan Robinson in Berlin
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is having the season of a lifetime, and he kept those good vibes going during Indy's Week 10 contest vs. the Falcons, held at Olympiastadion in Berlin.
In addition to his 244 rushing yards, Taylor ran for three total touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. His second score was also an 83-yarder, which marked the longest touchdown run of the season.
As things stand, he leads the league in rushing yards and is making an excellent case for himself as MVP—a monumental accolade to add to an already stellar career. Even so, he seems to know there is another superstar back knocking at the proverbial door, ready to receive the torch from Taylor soon.
In a moment captured after the pair's game on Sunday, Taylor was caught speaking with up-and-coming superstar Bijan Robinson, to whom JT dispensed some supportive and invaluable advice.
"You next up, man," Taylor told Robinson. "You the one that's gonna take this game to new heights. Stay consistent, bro. Every time you get a chance, make plays. Be undeniable. You gotta have seven on the field. You gotta have seven in the building," he continued, referencing Robinson's jersey number.
"Bro, you're special. Keep your work ethic, man. Keep your work up."
Robinson, for his part, responded to Taylor with reciprocal compliments and a chorus of affirmations.
Watch that moment below:
Taylor is correct; Robinson is poised to become the league's next great back, and is on track for another thousand-yard season should he stay healthy. Considering JT's excellence at his position for years now, Robinson is surely pleased to have this vote of confidence fueling him for the rest of the year.