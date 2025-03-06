SI

New York Giants Agree to One-Year Extension With QB Tommy DeVito

DeVito played in three games for the Giants last season, but served primarily as the team's backup.

The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran quarterback Tommy DeVito.
The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign veteran quarterback Tommy DeVito, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The 26-year-old DeVito played in three games last season for the Giants, but primarily served as the team's backup. He completed 31 of his 44 pass attempts for 257 yards. In total, he has played in 12 games for the Giants over the last two seasons and has thrown for 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions.

DeVito has the experience to spot start behind a veteran, or take over the reigns until a young quarterback is ready. The Giants are certainly in the running to select a QB at No. 3 in the NFL draft this April.

