New York Radio Host Floats Bizarre NFL Conspiracy About Chiefs-Giants Game
The Chiefs are down bad after two games to start the 2025 season, and things could still get a lot worse for Patrick Mahomes & Co.
Kansas City is 0–2 this year, the first time that's happened in the Mahomes era. They will face the Giants—who are also 0–2—in Week 3, hoping to turn the ship around and put a stop to Mahomes's three-game losing streak that began with the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX blowout defeat against the Eagles in February.
One New York radio host thinks the Chiefs will get the dub—but not without some help from the guys in stripes.
ESPN radio's Don La Greca seems to believe that the NFL won't let the Chiefs go 0–3 when they play Sunday at MetLife Stadium. La Greca pointed to the Chiefs' recent history of favorable calls, specifically from last postseason, that makes him think the referees will give the AFC heavyweights a friendly whistle this weekend.
"The NFL is not going to allow the Chiefs to start 0–3," La Greca said. "Call me a conspiracy theorist, ESPN can fire me. The NFL is not going to allow the Kansas City Chiefs to lose that game on national television and be 0–3. That's not going to happen. ... [Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are] getting married later, they're engaged, they got all this nationally televised—I'm telling you, we're going to sit here... and there's going to be at least three calls where we're like, 'Hmm, how did that happen?'"
La Greca added that the Chiefs "probably" wouldn't need any favoritism from the NFL officials against the Giants but remained firm on his stance.
"I'm just telling you, on top of the Giants not being good, the league just won't allow it."
It's certainly a fiery take from a New York fan who seems to be already expecting a loss come Sunday.
The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl in five of the last six years, but they now find themselves in unknown territory after a pair of season-opening losses. Out of 41 teams that have started 0–2 since the NFL playoff field expanded in 2020, just five teams reached the playoffs, according to ESPN.
In Week 3 and beyond, Kansas City will have their work cut out for them—with or without help from the referees.