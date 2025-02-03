NFC North Produces Both Offensive and Defensive MVPs at 2025 Pro Bowl
The NFC took home their third straight Pro Bowl, topping the AFC 76-63 after various skill-challenge competitions, including a flag football game that closed out the festivities. Eli Manning led the NFC to victory, defeating his brother Peyton, who coached the AFC. Peyton did have a win, though, as his son Marshall stole the show with a slick pass to Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff took home offensive MVP honors after he threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns on a near perfect 10-for-11 passing line during the flag football game. Minnesota Vikings defensive back Byron Murphy won the MVP award on the defensive side of the ball after a pick-six during the showdown.
"The guys on the defense just came to play today," Murphy said after he was named the Pro Bowl defensive MVP. "We had fun and obviously coach Eli, you know, he got us right."
In a cumulative score based on various Pro Bowl events, the NFC entered the day with a 14-7 lead after six skills competitions Thursday night. The NFC then won "The Great Football Race" relay event and the tug-of-war challenge before winning the flag football game to cap off Pro Bowl Weekend.