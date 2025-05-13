NFL Unveils Full Schedule of International Games for 2025 Spanning Five Countries
In 2025, the NFL season will have a more international flavor than ever before.
On Tuesday morning, the league unveiled most of its set of seven international games for the forthcoming campaign spread across five nations. The schedule includes a pair of games in nations that have never hosted NFL football before.
The first international game of the year will be played in Week 1, when the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo. This will be the second NFL game in Brazil and the second international clash between the Chargers and Chiefs, joining a 24–17 Kansas City win in Mexico City in 2019.
The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will play the first NFL game in Ireland three weeks later, meeting at Dublin's Croke Park—a stadium that has hosted two college football games but never professional football. A run of three consecutive London games will follow; these will involve the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and New York Jets, and Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Two final international trips in Weeks 10 and 11 will cap the world tour. The Atlanta Falcons will play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, and the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will meet in Madrid. Both games will be the first in their respective cities.
If you find yourself outside the United States, this might be the best year for you to see big-time American football yet.