NFL Announcers Week 4: Who Is Calling Each Game on TV and Radio?

A list of announcer and radio crews, plus stations, for every NFL game in Week 4.

Brigid Kennedy

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call 1 p.m.'s Eagles-Bucs matchup.
Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call 1 p.m.'s Eagles-Bucs matchup. / Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Though it seems like just yesterday that the Lions defeated the Ravens in a thrilling episode of Monday Night Football, a new week is already here—and it's gonna be a fun one.

For starters, we have the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Ireland—Steelers vs. Vikings—kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Later that night, we'll watch in primetime as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for the first time since his bombshell trade to Green Bay. And on Monday, we'll have not one, but two games to relish in and enjoy: Jets-Dolphins for one, and Bengals-Broncos for another.

As for who is calling this weekend of excitement on both TV and radio, well, we've got all the deets, including those for tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown, laid out for you below.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Seahawks @ Cardinals—8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

TV: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Seattle Radio: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline) Seattle Sports 710AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Phoenix/Glendale Radio: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Sunday, Sept. 28 (9:30 a.m.)

Vikings vs. Steelers in Ireland—9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline), Jamie Erdahl (field reporter)

Twin Cities Radio: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Berchich (analyst), Ben Leber (analyst), Tatum Everett (sideline) KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM

Pittsburgh Radio: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Sunday, Sept. 28 (1 p.m.)

Commanders @ Falcons—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

D.C. Radio: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), London Fletcher (analyst), Logan Paulsen (analyst) BIG 100 WBIG-FM

Atlanta Radio: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Jane Hale (sideline) 92.9 The Game

Saints @ Bills—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

New Orleans Radio: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline) WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Buffalo Radio: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst) and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) WGR550/550 AM 

Browns @ Lions—1 p.m. ET, Fox

TV: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)

Cleveland Radio: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (analyst), Je'Rod Cherry (sideline) 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and ESPN 850

Detroit Radio: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst) 97.1 FM The Ticket

Titans @ Texans—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)

Nashville Radio: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Dave Mczginnis (analyst), Will Boling (sideline), Amie Wells (sideline) WGFX 104.5 FM

Houston Radio: Marc Vandermeer (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), John Harris (sideline) SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM

Panthers @ Patriots—1 p.m. ET, FoxX

TV: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)

Charlotte Radio: Jim Szoke (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Kevin Donnalley (analyst), Kristen Balboni (sideline) 99.7 FM The Fox

Boston Radio: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (analyst) 98.5 The Sports Hub 

Chargers @ Giants—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Los Angeles Radio: Matt Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst), Shannon Farren (sideline) KFI AM-640

New York Radio: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst), Howard Cross (sideline) WFAN 101.9 FM

Eagles @ Bucs—1 p.m. ET, Fox

TV: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

Philadelphia Radio: Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (analyst), Devan Kaney (sideline) SportsRadio 94WIP

Tampa Radio: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), TJ Rives (sideline) 98 Rock

Sunday, Sept. 28 (4pm)

Colts @ Rams—4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

Indianapolis Radio: Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline) 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM and 97.1 FM

Los Angeles Radio: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst), D'Marco Farr (sideline) ESPN LA 710 AM

Jaguars @ 49ers—4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

TV: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Jacksonville Radio: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (sideline) 1010 XL & 92.5 FM and 99.9 FM Gator Country

San Francisco Radio: Guy Haberman, Justin Allegri, Troy Clardy, Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Smith (all rotating play-by-play announcers), Tim Ryan (analyst) KSAN 107.7 The Bone, KSFO 810 AM

Ravens @ Chiefs—4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Baltimore Radio: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst) WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Kansas City Radio: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (analyst), Josh Klinger (sideline) 96.5 The Fan

Bears @ Raiders—4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Chicago Radio: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (sideline) ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2)

Las Vegas Radio: JT The Brick (analyst), Eric Allen (analyst), Matt Millen (analyst) KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"

Sunday, Sept. 28 (8 p.m. ET)

Packers @ Cowboys—8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

TV: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Green Bay Radio: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst) 97.3 The Game

Dallas Radio: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Baby Laufenberg (analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline) 105.3 The Fan

Monday, Sept. 29

Jets @ Dolphins—7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

TV: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Katie George (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)

New York Radio: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) Q104.3 FM

Miami Radio: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (analyst) BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM

Bengals @ Broncos—8:15 p.m., ABC

TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Cincinnati Radio: Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (analyst) 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN

Denver Radio: Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline) KOA 94.1 FM

