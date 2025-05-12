NFL Announces Chiefs Rivalry Matchup for Christmas Night
The NFL is giving fans a rivalry game as a gift on Christmas night.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in primetime on December 25. Prime Video will broadcast the high-profile contest.
The Chiefs made their third consecutive Super Bowl last season, coming up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40–22. We can expect they'll have plenty of primetime games once again in 2025.
This season, Patrick Mahomes will have more weapons at his disposal. Tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season, while Rashee Rice is returning from a knee injury, Xavier Worthy will be in his second season and Hollywood Brown will be back after playing in just two regular season games in his first year with Kansas City.
The Broncos will be in Year 2 with Bo Nix under center. As a rookie in 2024, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, surpassing expectations. Denver went 10–7 and made the postseason, but was blown out by the Buffalo Bills 31-7 in the wild card round.
Both Kansas City and Denver are expected to be AFC contenders in 2025, so this matchup could wind up being incredibly important.