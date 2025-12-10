NFL Announces Highly Anticipated Saturday Doubleheader Games for Week 17
With four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the playoff spots are coming down to the wire for quite a few teams in both the NFC and AFC. It’ll be exciting to see which teams fill those 14 playoff spots as the final weeks begin.
Some of those teams with good chances of making the postseason will face each other in Week 17 for the NFL’s Saturday doubleheader games.
On Saturday, Dec. 27, the Texans will face the Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Through 14 weeks of the season, Los Angeles holds the No. 5 playoff spot with a 9–4 record, while Houston remains in the seventh spot with an 8–5 record. It’s a tight race for those three AFC wild-card spots, and fans will have a better idea come Week 17 about which teams will likely earn their ticket to the postseason, so this game will have some big implications.
The second game on Dec. 27 will be a showdown between the Ravens and Packers at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. Green Bay is first in the NFC North, putting them as the second NFC seed with a 9–3–1 record. Baltimore, however, sits outside of the playoff picture with a 6–7 record. They have a 33% of making the playoffs. But, if the Ravens win their next couple of games, the Week 17 showdown could become more interesting.
It’s a thrilling time in the NFL.