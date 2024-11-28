NFL Announces Jon Batiste as Super Bowl LIX National Anthem Singer
The NFL has announced the list of singers to perform before the Super Bowl LIX matchup on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.
Five-time Grammy Award winning artist Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem before the game. It's an honor given to a big artist each year. Batiste is from Metairie, La. originally, so it will be a hometown performance for him.
Batiste grew to fame while he was the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He's worked with many big stars in the music industry over the years, performing with them and producing their music. He's known for his singing talent along with his ability to play multiple instruments, including the piano.
A deeper part of Batiste's life was documented in American Symphony, in which Batiste works on composing a symphony while his wife undergoes a cancer treatment.
Batiste has won Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Score for the Pixar movie Soul .
Along with the national anthem, the NFL also announced Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful" together. Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."