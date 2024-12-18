NFL Asks Congress to Pay More Attention to Illegal Drones at Games Amid Sightings
Of late, a high frequency of reported drone sightings has been a topic of conversation on the East Coast of the United States, particularly in New Jersey. It has prompted questions or comments on the issue from both seated political figures, candidates, former politicians, and pundits, as well as action from at least one state in deploying a drone detection system. The Department of Homeland Security has remained steadfast in its stance that there is no threat to safety related to the drones, but they remain a topic of conversation nonetheless.
Now, the NFL is getting in on the action, with the NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier petitioning U.S. Congress to take a more vested interest in drones flying over events and crowds of people.
"Over the past several years, an increasing number of drones have flown into restricted airspace during NFL games. With the nation's attention now focused on drones, we again call on Congress to protect critical infrastructure and mass gathering such as major sporting events," Lanier said in a press release.
Commissioner Roger Goodell was reported to have met with congtressional leaders on drones earlier this month. The NFL said in 2023 drones flying into airspace restricted due to ongoing games was up 12%.