NFL Considering More Changes to Kickoff Rules in 2025
The NFL is evaluating more potential changes to the league's kickoff rules beginning in the 2025 season.
The league's competition committee chairman, Rich McKay, told reporters on Sunday that the league is discussing changes that could lead to more returns in 2025 and beyond. McKay, who is the CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, said that one consideration is giving teams possession at the 35-yard line instead of the 30 on touchbacks. The league is also considering moving the kickoff five yards further back, beginning the kickoff at the kicking team's own 30-yard line.
The rule changes to kickoffs this season led to a 57% rise in kickoff returns, per Pro Football Talk while delivering a lower rate of injury.
While the rules changes are still being discussed, at least 24 teams would need to approve of any proposed rule in order for the change to be executed. The vote would take place at the annual league meetings set for next month.