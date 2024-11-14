NFL is 'Divided' on Bill Belichick's Coaching Chances for 2025
On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr released his annual Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates list for the 2025 cycle and beyond. In the piece Orr reports legendary head coach Bill Belichick is actually a divisive name when it comes to his chances of landing a job on the sideline next season.
"Still the most entertaining and discussed figure this cycle, the legendary Bill Belichick is believed by some people to be a prime candidate in the head coaching world and by others a prime candidate for the media world," Orr wrote. "Just like last year at this time, the industry is divided on the eight-time Super Bowl winner (six as a head coach), who will enter next season at age 73."
Belichick spent over 20 years coaching the New England Patriots before parting ways with the organization following the 2023 season. His name was thrown around a few job openings last spring and Belichick appeared to come closest to landing the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching gig, but Raheem Morris ultimately beat him out.
Belichick's pivot for this season was to enter the sports media realm. The longtime coach has been everywhere in the space, from ESPN's Pat McAfee Show broadcasts to the ManningCast and numerous podcasts (including his own).
His is a big name to watch when the coaching cycle begins— but from the sounds of it fans shouldn't expect Belichick to be at the top of every team's wish list.