NFL Divisional Round Playoffs Viewership Takes Tumble
1. The NFL had four very good, compelling games for the divisional round Saturday and Sunday, but the close contests couldn’t lead to an increase in ratings over last season.
Three of the four games saw decreases over the games in 2024, with the lone exception being the Texans-Chiefs game thanks to Kansas City’s prowess as a television draw.
Here’s how the numbers shook out over the weekend:
- ABC/ESPN drew 32.7 viewers for Saturday’s Texans-Chiefs game. That was up from the 32.3 million viewers for last year’s Ravens-Texans game on ABC/ESPN in the same time slot. It’s somewhat surprising, though, that the increase in viewers wasn’t higher given what a ratings draw the Chiefs have become.
- Fox drew 33.6 million viewers on Saturday night for the Commanders' upset win against the Lions. The 49ers-Packers divisional round game in that same time slot on Fox last year drew 37.5 million viewers.
- NBC’s telecast of the Packers and Eagles on Sunday afternoon generated 37.8 million viewers. The Lions-Bucs game on NBC in that time slot last season drew 40.4 million viewers.
- In addition, last year’s Chiefs-Bills divisional round playoff game landed 50.4 million viewers. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch reports that Sunday’s Ravens-Bills game drew around 43 million viewers.
Last season, the AFC title between the Chiefs and Ravens, in the early window on CBS, drew 55.5 million viewers.
The NFC title game between the Lions and Niners on Fox landed 56.7 million.
This year, CBS gets the late window for Bills-Chiefs. Will Kansas City’s drawing power help CBS top Fox’s 56.7 million from last season? Despite softer ratings for the wild card and divisional rounds, I’ll say yes, thanks to the three-peat factor and the Chiefs’ popularity with non-football fans.
2. The only notable aspect of Monday’s Notre Dame-Ohio State game was Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman showing the world that he’s another head coach who has no clue how to coach the actual game when he decided to kick a field goal down 16 with less than 10 minutes left.
I would’ve liked some analysis by Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the ridiculous decision, but all we got was Herbstreit incredulously saying, “The field goal unit is out there.”
3. NFL Films always does a tremendous job with how they present their footage. They were at their best here with this video of Saquon Barkley’s 78-yard touchdown run against the Rams on Sunday.
4. My old SI colleague and friend Bryan Graham came through with the best sports-related connection to Monday’s inauguration with this phone call to C-Span.
5. Here’s a very interesting look at where we stand with streaming versus cable and broadcast.
6. The latest Sports Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with The Athletic’s sports media reporter, Richard Deitsch.
Topics covered include why the NFL’s playoff ratings have been down; NFL broadcasters; what Deion Sanders coaching the Dallas Cowboys would mean for networks; Tom Brady’s alleged “conflict of interest” as part Raiders owner calling a Lions game while trying to hire Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson; a disappointing college football playoff rating; Notre Dame’s national appeal; the usefulness of NFL rules analysts in the booth; the WWE’s new partnership with Netflix and more.
Following Deitsch, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s subjects include NFL betting, the NFL divisional playoff games, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo meeting Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet for A Complete Unknown, a new Jerry Springer documentary, Sal getting in trouble at home and much more. Plus, there is a surprise appearance from Russo.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the Eagles and Commanders playing in the NFC title game Sunday, here’s a look back at when the two teams played in 1990 in what was known as the “Body Bag Game.” Enjoy Al Michaels on the call.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.