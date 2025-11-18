Updated NFL Draft Order After Week 11: Giants Rise, Dolphins Fall
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
It's that time of year in the NFL. The time when fans watch the standings with great anticipation as they monitor their team's playoff push. But what about the other fans? The ones whose teams are well out of contention and longing for the days of playing meaningful football. Well, those fans will likely be checking the standings for another reason: to see the NFL draft order.
So let's check in on what the top-10 of the 2026 draft looks like after 11 weeks of games.
Projected Top 10 Picks for 2026 NFL Draft
Pick #
Team (Record)
1
Tennessee Titans (1-9)
2
New York Giants (2-9)
3
Cleveland Browns (2-8)
4
New Orleans Saints (2-8)
5
New York Jets (2-8)
6
Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)
7
Washington Commanders (3-8)
8
Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons 3-7)
9
Cincinnati Bengals (3-7)
10
Arizona Cardinals (3-7)
As something that can help shape the future of each franchise, the NFL draft order is something nearly every fan should keep an eye on, particularly as the scouting season heats up with college football bowl games around the corner.
So, let's see what the 2026 draft order looks like in its entirety after 11 weeks, with an important caveat to keep in mind.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order
Note: Teams currently slotted 19-32 are labeled with an asterisk, as they are currently considered eligible for the postseason and can therefore see a change in draft standing based on postseason results.
Pick #
Team (Record)
1
Tennessee Titans (1-9)
2
New York Giants (2-9)
3
Cleveland Browns (2-8)
4
New Orleans Saints (2-8)
5
New York Jets (2-8)
6
Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)
7
Washington Commanders (3-8)
8
Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons 3-7)
9
Cincinnati Bengals (3-7)
10
Arizona Cardinals (3-7)
11
Miami Dolphins (4-7)
12
Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
13
Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1)
14
Baltimore Ravens (5-5)
15
Kansas City Chiefs (5-5)
16
Houston Texans (5-5)
17
Carolina Panthers (6-5)
18
Detroit Lions (6-4)
19
*Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars 6-4)
20
*Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)
21
*Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
22
*Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
23
*San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
24
*Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers 6-3-1)
25
*Chicago Bears (7-3)
26
*Buffalo Bills (7-3)
27
*Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
28
*New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts 8-2)
29
*Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
30
*Los Angeles Rams (8-2)
31
*New England Patriots (9-2)
32
*Denver Broncos (9-2)
What were the biggest changes to the NFL draft order after Week 11?
Since the Saints, who held the No. 2 pick following Week 10, were on bye in Week 11, the Giants moved ahead of New Orleans to grab hold of the draft's second selection with its loss to the Packers. In terms of draft board fallers, the Dolphins slipped from pick No. 7 to pick No. 11 with a win over the Commanders in Madrid.
How is the NFL draft order determined if teams have the same record?
The NFL draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season, meaning the team with the worst record in the NFL gets the top pick and the Super Bowl champion gets the final selection. In the event that teams have the same record (four teams in the top-10 currently do), the first tiebreaker is strength of schedule (winning percentage of a team's opponents). If the teams happen to have the same strength of schedule, division or conference tiebreakers are applied. If the tie still exists, then the following tiebreakers are applied:
- Head-to-head, if applicable
- Best won-lost tied percentage in common games (minimum of four)
- Strength of victory in all games
- Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in games
- Best net points in all games
- Best net touchdowns in all games
- Coin toss
How is the draft order determined for playoff teams?
The teams that missed the playoffs are assigned picks No. 1-18. Teams that made the playoffs are assigned picks No. 19-32. For playoff teams, the order is determined by the previous year's postseason results.
- The four wild-card round losers receive picks No. 21-24 in reverse order of final regular season records
- The four divisional round losers receive picks No. 25-28 in reverse order of final regular season records
- The two conference championship losers will receive picks No. 29 and 30 in reverse order of final regular season records
- The team that lost the Super Bowl receives pick No. 31, while the Super Bowl winner receives pick No. 32