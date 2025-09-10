NFL Examining New Domestic Violence Allegations Against Tyreek Hill
New domestic violence allegations against Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill have drawn the eyes of the NFL.
The league is examining allegations made by Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro in recent divorce proceedings, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote Wednesday, citing a league spokesperson.
TMZ obtained records of Hill and Vaccaro's divorce proceedings Monday, which purport to describe eight different instances of domestic violence inflicted on Vaccaro by Hill. These include allegations of ripping off a necklace, "twisting... intimate body parts," and (in TMZ's phrasing) "[getting] physical with her while she was pregnant."
Hill has denied Vaccaro's claims through his lawyers, with attorney Julius Collins calling Vaccaro's allegations an attempt to "extort a large settlement offer from Mr. Hill."
“We’ve been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out," Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.
The Dolphins wide receiver previously plead guilty to a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation in 2015, for which he received three years probation. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State following his arrest.
Hill, 31, is in his fourth year with the Dolphins.