NFL Fans All Made the Same Joke About Jameis Winston's MNF Performance vs. Broncos
Monday night's shootout between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos treated fans to a vintage Jameis Winston performance.
The Browns quarterback was nothing short of a wild card during the primetime clash. You truly never knew what was coming next from Cleveland's offense––whether Winston would link up with Jerry Jeudy for a game-breaking reception or if he was about to throw an egregious interception.
Late in what was a tight fourth quarter, Winston's accuracy woes were on full display. Trailing 34–32, Winston tried to throw to Elijah Moore near the sideline, but the route was jumped by Ja'Quan McMillian, who returned it for a touchdown. On the very next drive, a pass interference call saw Winston and the Browns down to the 2-yard line. From there, Winston proceeded to throw an ill-advised pass in the end zone that was intercepted by Cody Barton.
The Broncos were able to run out the clock from there and secure a 41–32 win.
After the roller coaster ride Winston put NFL fans on, the football world couldn't help but crack the same joke about the entertaining display that was the "Jameis Winston experience" on Monday night.
Regardless of the result of Monday's game, it's undeniable that the Jameis Winston experience keeps fans coming back for more.