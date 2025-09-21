NFL Fans All Made the Same Joke After Saints FG Trimmed Halftime Deficit to 32
It was a first half to forget for Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Saints entered halftime against the Seattle Seahawks trailing by 32 points, having been absolutely dominated throughout the first two quarters, 38–6.
As the clock wound down in the first half, the Saints were driving deep in Seahawks territory and looking to reduce the deficit. With three seconds left in the half, the Saints were five yards from the goal line and trailing by 35. Despite the huge margin, Moore opted against pursuing a touchdown in order to bring some life to his offense. Instead, he trotted out the field goal unit for a 23-yard chip shot.
Considering the score, many fans were a bit perplexed by the Saints' decision to go for three points instead of six, and possibly eight. Regardless, Moore sent Blake Grupe out for the short field goal, trimming the deficit to 32 points, which, technically, made it a four-score game.
NFL fans all made the same joke about the Saints' pre-halftime cowardice, questioning Moore's rather passive play call.