NFL Fans Were Amazed by Cam Ward's Scramble Drill for First NFL Touchdown

Cam Ward scored his first professional touchdown in style.
Cam Ward's NFL career began last week with a Titans loss to the Broncos. He had to wait until Week 2 to score his first touchdown—and it was a doozy.

The Titans hosted the Rams and were down 10-3 late in the second quarter. Ward led the offense down the field and faced a third-and-goal from the nine-yard line. Ward dropped back to pass and ended up in a scramble drill, sprinting out of the pocket and rolling out towards his team's sideline. He was running out of room when Ward saw fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor running towards the far end of the end zone.

Ward then heaved up a crazy pass that Ayomanor pulled down to record the first touchdown for both him and Ward. It was wild.

Ward's touchdown had fans in a frenzy.

In the books Ward's first touchdown will simply be recorded as a nine-yard touchdown pass. But the play was obviously much more than that. Next Gen Stats noted the horizontal distance between Ward and Ayomanor when the pass was thrown was absurd.

An awesome play. Not a bad start to what could be a fruitful NFL career filled with touchdown passes for Ward.

What's more, Ward was able to get the offense back in range for a field goal after scoring the TD and the Titans entered halftime up 13-10 on the favored Rams.

