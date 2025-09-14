NFL Fans Were Amazed by Cam Ward's Scramble Drill for First NFL Touchdown

The horizontal distance between Cam Ward and Elic Ayomanor from pass to catch was 30.4 yards, the longest such distance on a touchdown pass on the run (8+ mph) in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



🔹 Ward Speed: 11.03 mph

🔹 Air Distance: 42.3 yards



