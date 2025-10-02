NFL Fans Were Baffled by C.J. Stroud's Comments About Getting Older
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a rather bizarre comment about getting older when speaking to reporters this week.
Stroud was discussing his development in the NFL and improving his explosiveness as a player. The 23-year-old (who turns 24 on Friday), spoke like someone well beyond his years, suggesting that he had already lost a bit of quickness compared to his younger self.
"Being 23, I'm not fully in my grown man body all the way yet. I'm still growing every year," Stroud said. "I think I've just got to continue to be hard on myself not only about lifting weights, but also about eating the right foods... I feel like I'm getting old. I'm not as quick as I used to be. I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago, I was like 180 (pounds) and I was rolling. But not no more."
It was certainly an intriguing observation from Stroud, who hasn't been sharp to start the 2025 season, and NFL fans had plenty to say in response.
Stroud had three rushing touchdowns as a rookie, but has not had a single one in his last 25 games. Perhaps that's a result of the agility he fears he's already losing before his 24th birthday.