SI

NFL Fans Celebrate Potential Rule Change That Could Improve QB-Slide Officiating

Patrick Mahomes is an easy target, but he's far from the only offender.

Patrick Andres

Patrick Mahomes slides during the Chiefs' 38–35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.
Patrick Mahomes slides during the Chiefs' 38–35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Kansas City Chiefs smack in the middle of one of 21st-century sport's great runs, NFL fans have been chomping at the bit for a permission structure to detest quarterback Patrick Mahomes even more.

They've found it in recent weeks, as officials' treatment of Mahomes has come under the microscope—most notably on the quarterback slide, long a favorite Mahomes play. On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL would expand its expedited replay system to cover quarterback slides in 2025.

This development drew a mostly positive reaction from football fans, although whether the league caved to hyperbolic coverage of Mahomes was a subject of debate.

Some fans wondered why the play wasn't reviewable in the first place.

The Houston Texans' ample complaints after their 23–14 loss in the divisional round Saturday drew praise.

Generally, expedited replay has been welcomed by NFL fans, and this development appears to be no exception.

Chiefs fans, meanwhile, were left to roll their eyes.

The application of this rule—if brought into force—will be an intriguing storyline to watch in '25.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL