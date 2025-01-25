NFL Fans Celebrate Potential Rule Change That Could Improve QB-Slide Officiating
With the Kansas City Chiefs smack in the middle of one of 21st-century sport's great runs, NFL fans have been chomping at the bit for a permission structure to detest quarterback Patrick Mahomes even more.
They've found it in recent weeks, as officials' treatment of Mahomes has come under the microscope—most notably on the quarterback slide, long a favorite Mahomes play. On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL would expand its expedited replay system to cover quarterback slides in 2025.
This development drew a mostly positive reaction from football fans, although whether the league caved to hyperbolic coverage of Mahomes was a subject of debate.
Some fans wondered why the play wasn't reviewable in the first place.
The Houston Texans' ample complaints after their 23–14 loss in the divisional round Saturday drew praise.
Generally, expedited replay has been welcomed by NFL fans, and this development appears to be no exception.
Chiefs fans, meanwhile, were left to roll their eyes.
The application of this rule—if brought into force—will be an intriguing storyline to watch in '25.