NFL Fans Loved Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Classy Move at Bar in Germany
Carlie Irsay-Gordon seems to be doing just about everything right in her first few months as the Colts’ owner.
Following the death of her father Jim Irsay in May, Irsay-Gordon stepped up as the franchise’s CEO and owner for the first time in 2025 after 13 seasons as the vice chair. Since taking the reins, she’s been seen on the sidelines during games wearing a headset and holding a call sheet while listening to communication between coaches, coordinators and players. Her reasoning? To learn more and get the full picture of what goes on behind the scenes on game day as she’s tasked with running the franchise and making decisions that involve millions and millions of dollars.
Irsay-Gordon’s willingness to learn is, unfortunately, more of a rarity among other billionaire owners around professional sports. And as the Colts prepare to battle the Falcons on Sunday in Berlin, Germany, Irsay-Gordon made another move Saturday that all other owners should take note of.
Standing in front of Colts fans at a bar in Berlin, Irsay-Gordon grabbed a megaphone and announced the news—in German, nonetheless—that the next round of drinks was on her.
“This round is on me, you guys,” she said. “Go Colts!”
Now that’s a great NFL owner right there.
NFL fans on social media loved her classy gesture:
All is well as Indianapolis, as the Colts are 7–2 and in first place in the AFC South heading into Week 10.
Take notes, other NFL owners. Irsay-Gordon is doing it right.