NFL Fans Couldn't Believe Refs Missed Blatant Penalty on Jared Goff Interception

How did they miss this?

Ryan Phillips

Goff threw an interception after officials missed his receiver being interfered with.
Jared Goff couldn't believe his eyes, and neither could NFL fans.

The Detroit Lions quarterback was intercepted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum on Detroit's opening drive on Sunday, but that's not the whole story. Facing first-and-10 at his 30-yard line, Goff dropped back and unleashed a pass in the direction of receiver Jameson Williams. Williams never got to the ball because he was bumped along the way and McCollum made the interception. Goff was furious.

On replay, you can see Williams was clearly held by Bucs safety Christian Izien in the middle of his route and was delayed to the ball. Video is below.

That's blatant and it's shocking the officials missed it. It led directly to the interception and it directly to points for the Bucs, as they kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 6-0.

Fans couldn't believe officials missed that call.

Safe to say the NFL did not have satisfied customers after that play.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

