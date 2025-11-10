SI

NFL Fans Couldn't Believe Aaron Rodgers's Ugly First-Half Interception vs. Chargers

The Steelers’s QB committed two first-half turnovers in L.A.

Mike Kadlick

Aaron Rodgers had a rough first half in L.A.
Aaron Rodgers had a rough first half in L.A. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a game that featured more of a baseball score than a football score for a majority of the first half, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made several unfortunate plays that he’ll likely hope to soon forget.

Having already fumbled deep in his own territory to gift the Chargers a safety, Rodgers made matters even worse for Pittsburgh in the second quarter. With just over two minutes left in the half, the signal caller tried to find wide receiver DK Metcalf up the seam, but badly overshot him, allowing rookie safety RJ Mickens to snag an interception.

Take a look:

L.A. then turned the turnover into seven points, and took a 12–3 lead into halftime.

Naturally, fans and media alike took it upon themselves to poke fun at the 41-year-old for his brutal mistake. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

Rodgers finished the first half 7-for-24 passing for 64 yards and an interception, while also committing the aforementioned safety and turning in a passer rating of just 33. We’ll have our eyes peeled to see how the second half treats him.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL