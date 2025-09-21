SI

NFL Fans Couldn't Believe This Ridiculous One-Handed Catch By Emeka Egbuka

What a catch by the rookie.

Mike Kadlick

What a catch by Emeka Egbuka.
What a catch by Emeka Egbuka. / Screenshot via Fox.
Emeka Egbuka is having quite the start to his NFL career.

Already having scored two touchdowns through the Buccaneers' first two games, the Ohio State rookie entered Week 3 on a limited snap count as he manages both hip and groin injuries—but that didn't stop him from delivering a highlight reel-worthy play.

In the second quarter of their contest against the Jets, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield went deep down the right sideline to Egbuka, who plucked the ball out of the air with one hand over star cornerback Sauce Gardner in coverage.

Take a look at the play here:

Naturally, the play had NFL fans fired up on social media. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

