NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Taylor Swift After Chiefs’ Wild Game-Winning FG
The cynics were outraged after the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest lucky win. The Swifties, however, were not so surprised.
The crowd in the stands went wild after the Chiefs edged the Los Angeles Chargers, 19-17, on Sunday Night Football on a game-winning doink of a field goal, with kicker Matthew Wright holding his head up like a hero on the pages of a history book.
That same night, thousands of miles away from Arrowhead, Taylor Swift was performing her final Eras Tour show in Vancouver, opting to close out the concert with a song that happened to be befitting of an NFL team: “Long Live,” to celebrate the special and unforgettable moment.
Swift couldn't be there for the Chiefs' home game just as she missed the team's previous nail-biting road wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, but she was arguably very much there in spirit.
Tayvoodoo is alive and real, folks. Fans had plenty of jokes about it: