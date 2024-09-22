NFL Fans Hail Justin Fields As Steelers’ QB1 After Dominant Win Over Chargers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition is far from over this season, but after just three weeks of action, NFL fans seemingly agree on one thing: Justin Fields is the future.
Fields led the Steelers to a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, going 24-of-32 for 245 yards and one touchdown against one interception with a 96.0 passer rating. Facing a tough Chargers’ pass-rush, Fields looked electric throwing downfield to his receivers as well as making key plays with his legs.
One of the Steelers’ most dynamic plays came in the fourth quarter, when Fields found Calvin Austin on a dart in the middle of the field and Austin proceeded to run to the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown.
Though the Chargers were without an injured Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa for much of the game, the Steelers played the part of a legitimate AFC contender and are now 3-0 to start the season, marking the first time in Fields’s young career that he’s won three consecutive games.
NFL fans praised Fields’s impressive quarterback play in Week 3 and suggested that the Steelers’ starting job was his to lose, regardless of Russell Wilson’s future availability.