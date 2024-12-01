NFL Fans Loved Seahawks Big Man 91-Yard Pick-Six Against Aaron Rodgers
After taking the New York Jets out to a 14-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' luck quickly ran out.
As he attempted a pass to Garrett Wilson over the middle with 7:53 left in the first half, defensive lineman Leonard Williams dropped into coverage and tipped the ball up to himself before returning it 9 yards to the end zone for a Seahawks touchdown.
the big man, who topped out at 17.84 MPH on the return, score.
Williams was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, so it's somewhat fitting that his first NFL touchdown was scored against them.
According to ESPN, the play was the longest return touchdown by a defensive lineman in NFL history.