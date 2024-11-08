NFL Fans Overwhelmingly Approve of Ravens' New Uniforms Debuting vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are debuting a flashy new look for their matchup against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals onThursday Night Football.
The Ravens are rocking their "Purple Rising" alternate uniforms at M&T Bank Stadium, a set that includes the first alternate helmet in franchise history. The purple-and-gold helmet features the front-facing Ravens logo with the red eyes that are plastered on the player entrance during pregame intros at home games in Baltimore.
"I'd definitely say it's the best thing that we've got working right now, for sure," receiver Rashod Bateman said earlier this week to Ravens editorial intern Matt Ryan. "We all like it. It's a little different."
"They hard, bro. I can't wait to put them on," cornerback Arthur Maulet said. "I'm a purple guy. I'm from New Orleans. So [it's] one of my favorite colors. Purple is for royalty and loyalty. That's king color right there."
The NFL world agreed with Bateman and Maulet, praising the Ravens' new look on social media:
The Ravens (6–3) entered their matchup against Cincinnati in second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (6–2).